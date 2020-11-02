Rock Creek Group LP Sells 285 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Rock Creek Group LP reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,008,000 after buying an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 82.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,788,000 after buying an additional 26,687 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 11.4% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.9% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 22,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $252.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.58. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $243.25 and a one year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.15.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

