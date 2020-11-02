Rock Creek Group LP Sells 888 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rock Creek Group LP reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 228,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,196,000 after acquiring an additional 184,278 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after purchasing an additional 94,832 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 36.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $64.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.81.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

