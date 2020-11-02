Rock Creek Group LP Takes $258,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $109.57 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $123.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.34 and its 200-day moving average is $105.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.42.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

