Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $200.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $194.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GPN. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.91.

GPN traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,970. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 109.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.31 and its 200-day moving average is $171.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Global Payments will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,224 shares of company stock worth $1,436,788 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Global Payments by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

