Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 266,360 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,404,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 70.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $568,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,811 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 14.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,280,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 77.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,603,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $221,893,000 after acquiring an additional 114,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROST. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

ROST stock opened at $85.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

