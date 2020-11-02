Roth CH Acquisition I Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on November 2nd (OTCMKTS:ROCHU)

Roth CH Acquisition I’s (OTCMKTS:ROCHU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, November 2nd. Roth CH Acquisition I had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 5th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Roth CH Acquisition I’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROCHU opened at $10.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58. Roth CH Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.71.

Get Roth CH Acquisition I alerts:

About Roth CH Acquisition I

Roth CH Acquisition I Co focuses to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or various businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.