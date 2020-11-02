Roth CH Acquisition I Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on November 2nd (OTCMKTS:ROCHU)

Roth CH Acquisition I’s (OTCMKTS:ROCHU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, November 2nd. Roth CH Acquisition I had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 5th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Roth CH Acquisition I’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ROCHU opened at $10.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58. Roth CH Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.71.
About Roth CH Acquisition I
