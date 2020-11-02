Royal Bank of Canada Trims Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Target Price to $372.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $349.39.

Mastercard stock opened at $288.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $334.70 and its 200 day moving average is $310.77. Mastercard has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The firm has a market cap of $288.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $9,905,894.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,567,385.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total transaction of $10,109,386.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,771 shares of company stock worth $83,003,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 16,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 83.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $214,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

