Rupee Hits 24-Hour Volume of $68.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Rupee has a market capitalization of $115,593.75 and approximately $68.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rupee has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00016834 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005027 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 40,875,700 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

