Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 595.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,931 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.4% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 115.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.61. The stock had a trading volume of 21,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,864. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.06.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

