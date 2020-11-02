Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,165. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.96.

