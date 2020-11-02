salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Trimmed by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors cut its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,962 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 1.9% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,078 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,155,485,000 after purchasing an additional 632,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,021,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,690,050,000 after purchasing an additional 497,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.94.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $233.62. The stock had a trading volume of 137,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,946,608. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.38 and a 200 day moving average of $205.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $211.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.94, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total value of $1,376,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,432,041.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total value of $1,427,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,991.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 736,209 shares of company stock worth $176,192,013. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

