Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €47.00 Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.46 ($60.54).

Shares of FRE opened at €31.84 ($37.46) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.49. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

