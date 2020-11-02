Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Update

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the September 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Santos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of SSLZY opened at $3.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58. Santos has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland & NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia & Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

