Scotiabank Increases Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to $120.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its target price boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.33% from the company’s current price.

PRBZF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Premium Brands from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities raised Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Premium Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Shares of PRBZF remained flat at $$73.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.98. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $76.14.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

