Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at TD Securities

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Securities from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 93.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SJR. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,799. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go Wi-Fi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, Wi-Fi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

