Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Drops By 15.0%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,500 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 467,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Shares of FMS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,086. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 1.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

