Short Interest in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Rises By 32.6%

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the September 30th total of 2,330,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD traded up $3.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.81. 6,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,156. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.