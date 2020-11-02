Short Interest in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Rises By 32.6%

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the September 30th total of 2,330,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.
GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.
