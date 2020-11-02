Short Interest in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Grows By 33.8%

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the September 30th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 838,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

M&T Bank stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.80. 5,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.36. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.73.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 32,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

