Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Corp (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Drops By 25.3%

Suzuki Motor Corp (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 531,800 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the September 30th total of 712,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 664.8 days.

Shares of Suzuki Motor stock opened at $43.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, houses, etc.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.