Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Corp (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Drops By 25.3%

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

Suzuki Motor Corp (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 531,800 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the September 30th total of 712,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 664.8 days.

Shares of Suzuki Motor stock opened at $43.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $48.75.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, houses, etc.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit