SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Raised to $140.00 at Robert W. Baird

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.38.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $119.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.51. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $137.73.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $681,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,927,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,456,623.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,460. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 297.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 72.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

