SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at TD Securities

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price objective dropped by TD Securities from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 118.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNCAF stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.21. 16,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,682. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.