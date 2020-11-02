SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Voit & Company LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Voit & Company LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 5.1% of Voit & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Voit & Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $177.40 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.55.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

