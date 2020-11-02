Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 106,753 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $106.67 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $114.19. The company has a market cap of $186.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.34.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,870,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock valued at $18,352,259 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price objective on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.29.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

