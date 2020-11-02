Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD stock traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $132.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,156. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $190.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

