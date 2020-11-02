Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 320.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $89,000.

BATS:MTUM opened at $141.23 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.83.

