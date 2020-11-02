Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,802 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 19.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 32.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in eBay by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 2.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 41,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 152,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,544 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.56. 9,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,430,014. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 85.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

