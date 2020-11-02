Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 838 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,746,541,000 after acquiring an additional 71,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after acquiring an additional 340,937 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,551,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,860,000 after buying an additional 40,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,781.20.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,634.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,516.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,467.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

