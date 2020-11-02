Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 309 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $219,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 24.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up previously from $570.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.08.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 333,641 shares of company stock valued at $170,223,073 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $477.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,476,919. The stock has a market cap of $210.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.14 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $501.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

