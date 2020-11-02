Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Sells 678 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 74.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.87. 28,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,372,508. The firm has a market cap of $168.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.77. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

