Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.29. The stock had a trading volume of 33,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,916,242. The firm has a market cap of $192.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.64. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit