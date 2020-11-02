Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,933 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 29,287 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 351.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 225.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock opened at $87.65 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $94.13. The company has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.35.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.