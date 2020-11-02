Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,396 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1,352.7% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Starbucks by 8.8% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 207,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 580.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 466,421 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,324,000 after purchasing an additional 397,894 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $87.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.62. The stock has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

