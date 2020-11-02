SUN Price Tops $7.85 (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, SUN has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SUN has a total market cap of $35.96 million and $55.84 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN token can currently be bought for approximately $7.85 or 0.00058593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00081734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00212162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00030262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.17 or 0.01195561 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000184 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000570 BTC.

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,581,173 tokens. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

SUN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

