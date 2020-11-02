Suretly (SUR) Price Reaches $0.32

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Suretly has a market capitalization of $74,955.20 and $2,220.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00002375 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00028724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.52 or 0.03937649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00225389 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00026278 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly (SUR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,535 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

