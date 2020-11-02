SyncFab (MFG) Market Cap Hits $965,852.59

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, SyncFab has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One SyncFab token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SyncFab has a total market cap of $965,852.59 and approximately $6,397.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00028384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $532.49 or 0.03948112 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00224003 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00026098 BTC.

SyncFab Token Profile

SyncFab is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,040,956 tokens. The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SyncFab Token Trading

SyncFab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

