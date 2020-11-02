Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Taiwan Liposome from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Liposome from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

TLC opened at $4.42 on Thursday. Taiwan Liposome has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10.

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Taiwan Liposome had a negative return on equity of 129.25% and a negative net margin of 1,514.38%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Liposome will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

