TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 727.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $156.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.48.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

