TD Securities Lowers Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Price Target to $5.00

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its target price reduced by analysts at TD Securities from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 94.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLTTF remained flat at $$2.58 during trading on Monday. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT owns interests in and operates 36 strategic and well positioned real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres and includes two downtown assets in Chicago, Illinois. 61% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

