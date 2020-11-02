TD Securities Lowers Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Price Target to $5.00

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) had its target price reduced by analysts at TD Securities from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 94.04% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SLTTF remained flat at $$2.58 during trading on Monday. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79.
About Slate Office REIT
