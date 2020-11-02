TD Securities Raises Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $9.50

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ovintiv from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.54.

NYSE:OVV opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 4.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.99. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $68,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,200 shares of company stock worth $73,680. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 25.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,770,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

