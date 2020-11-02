TD Securities Raises Rocky Mountain Dealerships (OTCMKTS:RCKXF) Price Target to $7.00

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (OTCMKTS:RCKXF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $6.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.32% from the stock’s current price.

OTCMKTS:RCKXF remained flat at $$4.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.18. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $5.26.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment. The company provides tractors, planters, air drills and carts, sprayers, floaters, liquid nutrient applicators, balers, combines and combine heads, tillage, loaders and attachments, mowers and conditioners, and windrowers, as well as used equipment and replacement parts for agriculture and construction applications.

