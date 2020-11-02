TD Securities Raises Rocky Mountain Dealerships (OTCMKTS:RCKXF) Price Target to $7.00

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (OTCMKTS:RCKXF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from $6.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.32% from the stock’s current price.
OTCMKTS:RCKXF remained flat at $$4.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.18. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $5.26.
Rocky Mountain Dealerships Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.