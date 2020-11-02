TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton reduced its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. TE Connectivity accounts for approximately 3.3% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,074,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,411,000 after purchasing an additional 216,573 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,121,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,692,000 after purchasing an additional 102,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 76.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,456 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 87.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,494,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,334,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $190,391,000 after acquiring an additional 134,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $96.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $109.27. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,420,588.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.