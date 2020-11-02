TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) PT Raised to $101.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.86.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $96.88 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of -312.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.38 and its 200-day moving average is $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

