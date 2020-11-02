Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock Position Boosted by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Teleflex makes up about 8.2% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Teleflex worth $15,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 46.9% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 65.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.74, for a total value of $74,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,710.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 600 shares of company stock worth $212,254 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $322.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,758. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $221.27 and a 12-month high of $409.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.23.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

TFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.64.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.