Teletouch Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLEQ) Short Interest Update

Teletouch Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLEQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the September 30th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of TLLEQ stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Teletouch Communications has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Teletouch Communications Company Profile

Teletouch Communications, Inc provides wireless services and consumer electronics to individual consumers, businesses, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. It offers wireless telecommunications solutions, including cellular, GPS-telemetry, and wireless messaging. Teletouch Communications serves approximately 38,000 cellular customers.

