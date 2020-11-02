Teletouch Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLEQ) Short Interest Update

Teletouch Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLEQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the September 30th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of TLLEQ stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Teletouch Communications has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
Teletouch Communications Company Profile
Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Teletouch Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teletouch Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.