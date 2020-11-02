Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Terex from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Vertical Research raised Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Terex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Terex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terex has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.69.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 154.31 and a beta of 1.58. Terex has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terex will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley bought 2,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $55,547.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,785.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Fearon sold 4,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $99,755.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $94,624 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 222.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Terex by 11.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Terex by 140.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Terex by 45.8% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

