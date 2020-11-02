Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TRNO. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average is $55.28. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,511,000 after acquiring an additional 284,743 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

