The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives $64.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.04 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.50 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. CIBC assumed coverage on The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 35.7% during the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,293,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,669 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,066,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BNS opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.6814 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.