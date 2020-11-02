The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,109 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $28,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 191,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 83,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 51,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.28.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 337,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,635,514. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $48.75. The company had a trading volume of 249,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,254,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average is $47.59.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

