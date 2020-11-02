The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1,872.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.4% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $2,855,747.45. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019 over the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $227.00 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $235.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.03, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.81.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 46.60%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

