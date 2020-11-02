The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) a €87.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.50 ($102.94) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €84.38 ($99.27).

ETR:FME opened at €65.58 ($77.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €71.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €72.82. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 1 year high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.96.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

